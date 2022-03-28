Missing Vernon woman sought

Lori Ann Canniff last seen in Vernon on March 20

Lori Ann Canniff

Lori Ann Canniff

A Vernon woman has been missing for more than week.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lori Ann Canniff, who was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, March 20.

The 55-year-old is five-foot-nine-inches tall, weights 159 pounds and has brown eyes and brown (possibly dyed blond) hair.

“Police and Canniff’s family are concerned for her well-being,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

If you have seen or heard from Canniff, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

