Missing Vernon woman sought

The public’s help is being sought if finding a missing Vernon woman
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Hailey Lewis-Crowder. She is 30 years old and was last seen in Vernon on Saturday, May 6.
Lewis-Crowder five-foot-eight-inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who has seen or been in contact with her is asked to call local police or Crimestoppers
