Missing West Kelowna man found dead: Cause unknown

A missing West Kelowna man has been found dead.

James Anolik was reported missing on Oct. 11, though he hadn’t been seen by his family for two weeks previous. During those two weeks, there were reports of him being spotted, but never confirmed. His disappearance was deemed out of character.

Last week, a body was found, which RCMP can now confirm was that of Anolik. His family has been notified.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance posted on Facebook about Anolik’s death on Monday. A funeral was held on the morning of Oct. 26 at Anolik’s family home.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. He was 36 years old.

READ MORE: Possible attempted child luring at gas station in Merritt

READ MORE: Kelowna professor hoping to be reunited with laptop

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownamissing personRCMP