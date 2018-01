A missing West Kelowna man has been located.

Wayne Scherger was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26 and has since been located.

The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 58-year-old man reported missing was located last night safe and sound.

