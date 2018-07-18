Missing West Kelowna Man’s body found

The 52-year old was found near Shannon Lake

RCMP are now supporting the BC Coroners Service in an investigation into the death of a man, after his body was discovered late Tuesday evening in the back country of West Kelowna above the Shannon Lake area.

On July 17 shortly after noon, RCMP initiated a missing person’s investigation, after family members of a 52-year-old West Kelowna man became concerned for his well being and reported his disappearance to police. The man had been last heard from on Sunday, July 15.

Related: Line-up announced for RCMP Musial Ride in Kelowna

“During a search of their missing man’s home, our investigators discovered that his all-terrain-vehicle was unaccounted for,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release. “This discovery prompted RCMP to call upon the support of Kelowna RCMP Air Services, and their valued partners with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, who were tasked with searching the wooded areas adjacent to their missing person’s property.”

Related: RCMP seek person of interest after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

“Sadly, the search ended at approximately 10 pm after search and rescue volunteers located a deceased individual,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“RCMP have identified the deceased individual as their missing person and will continue to work closely with the BC Coroners Service. At this time, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in his death,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

Related: Kelowna RCMP investigating after woman finds a bullet in her car

The RCMP and Coroners Service have no further information available.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.