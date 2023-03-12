Family makes plea about missing Kelowna woman last seen in Rutland

There is a Facebook page to help with the search of 23-year-old Jasmine Jobin

A Kelowna woman has been missing for 10 days, and her family is asking for the public’s assistance to bring her home.

Jasmine Jobin was last seen on March 2, in the community of Rutland. The 23-year-old woman is described as being 5 ft 3 inches tall (160 cm), weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Any possible leads or sightings would be appreciated and will help to locate her,” said the creator of the ‘Missing: Jasmine Jobin’ Facebook group put together by Trina Forslund.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the RCMP and reference file number 23-12950.

People can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, texting Crime Stoppers (274637) ktown, or leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

