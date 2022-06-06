Conceptual rendering of townhomes proposed for Granite Close in McKinley Beach. (Bluegreen Architecture)

Mission area could see growth in Kelowna

Three commercial buildings planned for the Ponds development

Three new commercial buildings are being proposed for the growing Ponds Village Centre in the Mission.

A development permit application to the city is seeking general retail and commercial use. The proposed development is approximately seven acres in size at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Frost Road.

The application says it is designed to “serve the surrounding area, providing day-to-day services, and will be a hub of activity for the community.”

Site plan for proposed commercial buildings at Ponds Village Centre. (Collabor8 Architecture)

The city has also received a development permit application for proposed lakefront condos in McKinley Beach. North American Property Group is seeking permission to build nine luxury townhomes on Granite Close.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
