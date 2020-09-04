Mission Creek Greenway bridge repairs extended

The Smoothing Stones, Cedars and Friends bridges will be closed until Sept. 14

Three bridges along the Mission Creek Greenway will be closed until Sept. 14.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) said the decking for the Smoothing Stones, Cedars and Friends bridges is complete but the reopening has been pushed back due to a delay in receiving the materials for the wood safety handrails for the bridges.

The bridges are located between the Hollywood Road South and Field Road entrances of Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

The RDCO is asking visitors to follow trail signage and stay out of the closed area for the time being.

For more information on the repairs as well as other parks, visit the RDCO’s parks website.

