Mission Creek Greenway Bridge. (Contributed)

Mission Creek Greenway Bridges reopen in Kelowna

The three bridges were closed for maintenance

Three bridges along the Mission Creek Greenway are once again open for use.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while new decking and handrails were installed on the Smoothing Stones, Cedars and Friends Bridges.

The bridges are located along the Greenway between the Hollywood Road south and Field Road entrances of Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

With the upgrading and refurbishing complete, all 16.5-kilometres of the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail is accessible for visitors.

The Central Okanagan has 30 regional parks protecting over 2,100 hectares, many of which contain natural forested areas and may contain natural hazards. Visit rdco.com/pickapark for more information. For everyone’s safety please practice healthy hygiene and physical distancing by keeping at least two metres between yourself and other visitors.

