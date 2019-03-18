photo: contributed

Mission Creek Greenway gets pruned

Vegetation pruning will continue until the end of the month

Until approximately March 31, there may be short closures along sections of the Mission Creek Greenway for hazard tree removal, pruning and vegetation maintenance.

This work is taking place along the trail on the north side of Mission Creek between Lakeshore Road upstream to KLO Road and along the south creekside trail between Lakeshore Road upstream to Casorso Road.

READ MORE: Researchers look to artificial intelligence programs to predict wildfires

READ MORE: Video: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

A contractor for the Ministry of the Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations, Public Safety and Protection Branch is pruning and removing brush and hazardous trees so that the dike can be visually inspected during periods of highs flows in Mission Creek.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan asks that Greenway users please obey any barricades, signs and flag people and stay out of any closed areas.

To try out some new trails in any of the 29 other regional parks visit www.regionaldistrict.com/pickapark.

