Mission Creek Greenway to be closed

Kelowna - Flood protection measures will be ongoing

A section of the Mission Creek Greenway will be closed starting Monday morning at 6 a.m. until further notice.

“In order to raise the level of the dike in several areas, just over four kilometers of the Greenway recreational trail will be completely closed from the Lakeshore Road entrance upstream to KLO Road,” said regional district communications officer Bruce Smith.

“This work is being done in an effort to enhance the flood protection provided by the dike. Heavy equipment and dump trucks will be accessing the trail in order to increase the height of sections of the dike and trail that can use the additional reinforcement.”

The Greenway from KLO Road upstream to the Hollywood Road south entrance will not be affected and will remain open for use, according to a regional district news release.

Phase 2 of the trail from Hollywood Road to Field Road in East Kelowna remains closed due to erosion caused by the high level and flow of Mission Creek earlier this week. Once the safety of workers can be assured, they will begin repairs in order to get this section of the Greenway open again, said the release.

Anyone walking near creeks and streams in the Central Okanagan is urged to use extreme caution due to unpredictable water levels and flows. Please keep away from the banks which can be extremely slippery and subject to possible erosion.

In addition, boaters on Okanagan and other area lakes are encouraged to watch for floating debris carried into the lakes during the spring freshet.

Last year, almost 600 truckloads of material was deposited, raising the dike flood protection along approximately 2.5 kilometers of the Greenway between KLO and Casorso Roads.

