Spring melt and rain caused flooding at the Casorso Rd. underpass of the Mission Creek Greenway last month.(RDCO/Submitted)

Spring melt and rain caused flooding at the Casorso Rd. underpass of the Mission Creek Greenway last month.(RDCO/Submitted)

Mission Creek trail accesses reopen after Kelowna flooding

High waters closed much of Mission Creek Greenway throughout June

Outdoor lovers have now regained more access points to the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail.

Freshet season mixed with higher-than-average rains throughout the spring closed a number of underpasses along the popular path, including that of Lakeshore, Gordon and Casorso Road bridges, which have now been reopened by Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The trail between Peck Road and Field Road remains closed through Scenic Canyon Regional Park. Fencing and barricades remain in place in the area.

READ MORE: Slather on some sunscreen, the sun is shining on the Okanagan

READ MORE: Grass fire north of Kelowna Airport quickly snuffed by passing motorists

Signature

B.C. Floods 2021Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaTrails

Previous story
Metro Vancouver men charged after drone used to fly drugs into Manitoba prison
Next story
Penticton climber who fell 30 feet facing life-altering injuries

Just Posted

The current Okanagan Dam in Penticton, built in the 1970s, has been called inadequate for the modern day demands of managing the Okanagan Lake water level. (File photo)
Water briefs: Mussel inspection program sidelines 5 B.C.-bound watercraft

Professional bull riders will be "looking for eight" at Kelowna's Prospera Place on July 20. (File photo/Black Press Media)
Wild rides lined up for Kelowna’s Prospera Place

(L-R): Charles Alexis Legault, Connor Joyce, and Carter Wilkie have all been invited to NHL development camps. (Tami Quan Photography)
Warriors skate into NHL camps

Spring melt and rain caused flooding at the Casorso Rd. underpass of the Mission Creek Greenway last month.(RDCO/Submitted)
Mission Creek trail accesses reopen after Kelowna flooding