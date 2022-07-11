Mission Creek trail accesses reopen after Kelowna flooding

Outdoor lovers have now regained more access points to the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail.
Freshet season mixed with higher-than-average rains throughout the spring closed a number of underpasses along the popular path, including that of Lakeshore, Gordon and Casorso Road bridges, which have now been reopened by Regional District of Central Okanagan.
The trail between Peck Road and Field Road remains closed through Scenic Canyon Regional Park. Fencing and barricades remain in place in the area.
