- Image: Kevin Parnell/Capital News.

Mission Greenway Trail reopens in Kelowna

The trail was closed in May due to a washout

A section of the Mission Creek Greenway through Scenic Canyon Regional Park is open again for visitors.

The eight-kilometre section from Hollywood Road south to Field Road was closed May 9 as the rapid rise in the water level and flow of Mission Creek washed out sections of the trail. Once the flood water receded and it was safe, staff assessed the damage and has been working to rebuild the trail. Repair work is continuing and trail users should watch for crews and equipment, according to a regional district news release.

The Greenway trail underpasses at the Casorso Road, Gordon Drive and Lakeshore Road bridges are also open again for use.

Due to ongoing slope stability concerns, the Pinnacle Trail loop past the KLO Creek Bridge, the Black Bear Trail along Mission Creek and the upper Greenway Trail leading to the Hydraulic Creek trail-end are still closed. Significant work is required to repair damage from at least two slides/washouts in these areas before they are safe for use, the release said.


