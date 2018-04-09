Kelowna’s Bargain Shop site revamp plans unveiled

Sales of condominiums on former Bargain Shop site expected to start this Summer

Plans for the old Bargain Shop site are starting to take shape, with the Mission Group filing its development permit application with the City of Kelowna.

Newly named, Brooklyn at Bernard Block is a concrete condominium tower on 1471 St. Paul Street just off Bernard Avenue and part of a three-phase plan that will eventually include two additional condominium towers on Bernard Avenue.

Mission Group is proposing a 24-storey condo tower featuring a rooftop lounge and outdoor terrace amenity for residents as well as brick and iron detailing along St. Paul’s leafy tree-lined street.

“Brooklyn at Bernard Block represents an opportunity for homebuyers to get in early on a high-rise master planned community right in the heart of Kelowna’s Bernard District,” said Randall Shier, president at Mission Group.

Brooklyn is also zoned for short-term rentals.

“The ability to offset the cost of your investment by renting it when you please is a game changer,” said Shier. “First-time homebuyers and working professionals will love the flexibility offered by the option of earning money while they are away from home.”

Brooklyn’s design features street level retail and above grade structured parking. As a result, every home will have a view. The building will follow Mission Group’s Inspired Green approach which aims to lessen the builder’s environmental footprint in five areas: energy, water, air quality, recycling, and climate change.

Sales of Brooklyn are expected to start this Summer with competitive pricing from the $300,000s. Register at www.liveatbrooklyn.com to receive updates on this exciting new development.