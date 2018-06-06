Mission Hill winery Terrace restaurant opens

A popular West Kelowna winery restaurant is now open for the 2018 tourism season.

The Mission Hill Family Estate’s Terrace Restaurant has become a tourist destination in its own right, ranked as one of the top five winery restaurants in the world by Travel & Leisure magazine.

The outdoor Terrace has gained global acclaim for its awe-inspiring al fresco dining experience, overlooking rows of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyards set against the backdrop of Okanagan Lake.

Chef Patrick Gayler’s inspiring menus offer stylish, seasonal wine country fare. Each dish is created to pair perfectly with Mission Hill wines.

Local family-owned farms grow organic produce and fruit specifically for the Terrace kitchen, which complement the herbs and vegetables grown in the winery estate’s own varietal gardens.

Even the 100 per cent pure estate honey used by the restaurant is harvested from on-site bee hives.

Related: Mission Hill winery employee offers inspired customer service

As a champion of the Ocean Wise conservation program, the Mission Hill winery has a longstanding commitment to sourcing and providing ocean-friendly seafood options in an effort to infuse sustainable practices at every stage of the Terrace food preparation and service.

The Terrace Restaurant launches its spring menu with fresh new features including Okanagan Valley asparagus with plum garlic and hazelnut brown butter, and freshly made durum-wheat pasta with wild scallops, side stripe shrimp and local parmesan.

This season, the much-anticipated Long Table Dinner Series returns.

Private events chef Adam Vaughan will then showcase the seasonality of the region’s terroir with each dinner offering a unique three-course, wine-paired menu. The series includes ‘A Summer Soiree’ (June 30), ‘Food Day Canada Celebration’ (Aug. 4 ), and ‘A Taste of Harvest’ (Sept. 1).

A new winery initiative will be the Bring Mission Hill Home contest. The Mission Hill culinary team will travel to multiple cities across Canada—including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal—to bring the full Mission Hill wine and dine experience to 10 contest winners.

At each stop, the chefs will prepare a four-course meal, share expert tips, and leave behind a Staub cast iron cooking set, a beautiful Zwilling Henckels six-piece professional knife set, and a Mission Hill Family Estate gift basket.

The contest is open now and runs through the year. Details available at www.bringmissionhillhome.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.