Misspelled sign near Big White sparks confusion

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

A misspelled road sign near Big White Ski Resort has become infamous.

The sign reads “Entering Kootney Boundry,” and was spotted along Big White Road and posted to Facebook where it gathered dozens of confused comments.

“I drive by at 40 kilometres an hour and noticed they misspelled Kootenay,” said Mike St. Clair who posted the picture to Facebook Thursday morning.

St. Clair, who works in the Big White area, said that the sign is relatively new.

“This is our tax money hard at work and somebody can’t spell? It would be like the government sending you a cheque and spelling your name wrong,” St. Clair said.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP looking to get family photos back to rightful owner

The Facebook post was stormed with multiple requests to forward the picture to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), with hopes that the sign could get replaced quickly with the correct spelling.

Oddly enough, the sign is only a few kilometres away from a correctly spelled road sign on Highway 33.

Frances Maika with the RDKB said they were first made aware of the sign by the Big White Fire Department and have since received countless calls and messages.

“Signage on roads is not done through the RDKB, but we appreciated the calls,” Maika said.

“We’ve contacted the (provincial government) who are now taking it from here to fix the sign.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is responsible for these specific signs.

READ MORE: Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart steps back from B.C. Liberals caucus

READ MORE: Lets get ‘Lost Together’ in Rutland

St. Clair expects that if the ill-famed sign is not quickly fixed, it may be removed as a souvenir.

“They really blew it with this new sign,” he said.

“They’ll have to put it up again and that’s more (taxpayer) money.”

An inquiry was made to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on the status of how the error was made and the process in which the sign will be fixed.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Milfoil control cuts hurt Okanagan lakes

Just Posted

From homeless to housed: A Kelowna woman’s journey

Wanda MacKinnon woke up in a hospital with a stab wound and a concussion

Storm the Ogopogo? Okanagan residents called upon to find elusive monster

‘We gotta find this thing before the Scots find Nessie!’ reads the Facebook group

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission spotlights homelessness issue with event

Homelessness is No Picnic a family-friendly barbecue event establishes sense of community

Milfoil control cuts hurt Okanagan lakes

Government blasted over rototilling restrictions

West Kelowna man stabbed at Enderby ‘pit party’

Police are seeking witnesses of the suspected stabbing that occurred in Enderby overnight

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Major Okanagan housing development shuts down

Construction on The Highlands of East Hill in Vernon had $24 million in pre-sales

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Concerns raised over condition of Trans Canada Trail

Barricades and signs set up west of Summerland

Police considerfoul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

LETTER: Thanks to heroes for lifesaving effort

Young people helped swimmer in distress

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

Most Read