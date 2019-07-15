Thie view from Campbell Mountain looking over Okanagan Lake in Penticton. (Image courtesy of miller_bobbi/Instagram)

Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms for the region

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today in the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen, with a slight possibility of showers for much of the region.

Penticton:

Osoyoos held B.C.’s hot spot title this morning at 18.2 C, but expect it to be mainly cloudy in the Penticton area. Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of showers with wind will gust up to 20 kilometres per hour this afternoon. The high is 26 C and a low of 15 C overnight.

Salmon Arm:

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Salmon Arm will see a high of 24 C and have a UV index of 8 (very high). The showers and risk of thunderstorms will move into the evening, clearing overnight with a low of 13 C.

Vernon:

Mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm. Today’s high is 23 C and the low overnight is 13 C.

Kelowna:

It will be mainly cloudy today in Kelowna with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind will gust from 20 km to 40 per hour this afternoon. Today’s high is forecasted to be 24 C and it is expected to drop to 13 C overnight.

Summerland:

Mainly cloudy in Summerland with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind will gust at 20 km from the north. Today’s high is 26 C and a low of 15 C overnight.

Princeton:

A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and into the early evening. Today’s high is 24 C and the low overnight is 8 C.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top stories of the week: McCurdy, small businesses, weed and skivvies
Next story
How did the Okanagan come to be?

Just Posted

Baby locked in car at Rutland YMCA

The baby was rescued quickly

Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

Stanley Nickason is set to plead guilty on multiple charges

No time for petition at Kelowna council meeting, organizer says

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

PROX:IMITY RE:MIX to showcase Kelowna’s LGBTQ2+ youth in dance performance

The project is the culmination of a two-week creation process led by Vancouver company MACHiNENOiSY

How did the Okanagan come to be?

What’s in our backyard?

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Dump truck lifts power lines causing fire near South Okanagan school

Emergency responders dealt with two incidents at the same time near KVR Middle School

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

UPDATED: Lane closed after fatal collision on Highway 97 east of Falkland

A man in his 60s is dead after a single vehicle crash on July 15

Wildfire crews working small blaze in South Okanagan

BC Wildfire said a fire north east of Oliver was ignited on Sunday night

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in Surrey

Most Read