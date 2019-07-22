A beautiful Okanagan sunset. (Photo courtesy of windsailguy/Instagram)

Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Similkameen Shuswap

Chance of showers for much of the region this afternoon

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud today for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen with a slight possibility of showers for much of the region.

Here is your Monday weather forecast:

Penticton:

Sunny this morning with a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Environment Canada said there is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and 20 kilometre per hour winds will be coming from the north. Today’s high is 31 C with a UV index of nine (very high). The risk of thunderstorm will stay in place this evening as it will be partly cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low is 15 C.

Salmon Arm:

There will be an increase in cloudiness throughout the day and a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Today’s high is 31 C and the UV index is nine (very high). Environment Canada is forecasting it to be mainly cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. The clouds will start to clear near midnight and the overnight low is 15 C.

Vernon:

It will be sunny early this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind will guys to 20 km per hour from the north. Today’s high is 30 C with a UV index of nine (very high). Tonight it will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. It will otherwise be clear with the winds persisting. The overnight low is 15 C.

Kelowna:

It will be sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind, coming from the north, will gust up to 20 kilometres per hour. Today’s high is 30 and the UV index is nine (very high). Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. The overnight low is 15 C.

Summerland:

Environment Canada is forecasting a sunny morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind will gust up to 20 km per hour from the north. The UV index is nine (very high). This evening it will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The clouds are expected to clear this evening with the wind guys from the north remaining. The overnight low is 15 C.

Princeton:

Increasing cloudiness this morning will bring a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind, coming from the east, will gust to 20 km late this afternoon. Today’s high is 30 C with a UV index of nine (very high). It will be mainly cloudy this afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. This will clear near midnight. Wind gusts will become light in the evening. The overnight low is 11 C.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna weekly roundup: e-scooters, cherries, citizen’s arrest and McCurdy

Just Posted

Kelowna weekly roundup: e-scooters, cherries, citizen’s arrest and McCurdy

Here are your top stories of the week

Lakestone community unveiled in Lake Country

Mayor Baker, MLA Norm Letnick and MP Stephen Fuhr joined in the ceremonial opening

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for Sunday

The forecast for the week ahead shows some rain but plenty of sun and warm tempertures.

Update: Structure fire reported in Kelowna industrial area put out

A structure fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. off Sexsmith Road

Kelowna e-scooter company foils downtown robberies

OGO Scooters staff helped return stolen property three times in 1st week of operations

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

Cherry growers say this is the worst season they’ve seen in decades

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

Water quality makes swimming unsafe at three beaches near Salmon Arm

The Adams Lake Indian Band has issued a water qulity notice affecting beaches at three campgrounds.

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Second osprey chick dies, Okanagan web cam off

The second chick in an osprey nest featured on the Town of Osoyoos website has died

Japanese Canadians call on B.C. to go beyond mere apology for historic racism

The federal government apologized in 1988 for its racism against ‘enemy aliens’

Fire department helps with body recovery in Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Police on scene at Penticton beach

RCMP were at a what is believed to be a crime scene near Skaha Beach Sunday

Most Read