MLA Merrifield and MP Albas to share Kelowna office

Okanagan-Simlikameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas and Kelowna-Mission Liberal MLA Renee Merrifield have announced they will be sharing an office.

An open house is being held Wednesday, April 20 at 3:00 p.m. to announce the jointly shared constituency office at #102 2121 Ethel Street in Kelowna. This is the second such shared office in the province. MP Albas shares an office in Summerland with Liberal Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.

“Many times constituents can have issues that are either provincial or federal in nature,” said Merrifield. “This shared office allows that constituent the ease of being able to obtain the assistance they need in one place.”

“There may be three levels of government in Canada, but there is only one taxpayer and that is an important fact for elected officials to always be mindful of,” Albas added.

Merrifield’s staff will have the office open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Albas will have staff at the office every second Friday and will also be available to meet by appointment.

The numbers to contact Merrifield and Albas remain unchanged.

BC legislatureKelownaOkanaganParliamentpoliticianspolitics