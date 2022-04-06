A digitally-created map shows a new concept for ridings within the Kelowna area, including the addition of Big White to the proposed "Kelowna South", shown in yellow.

MLAs propose to add Big White to Kelowna electoral ridings

“Overwhelming support” to create new four-riding model, says MLA

Kelowna’s three MLAs say that there has been plenty of positive feedback from the community to add a fourth electoral riding – and are now proposing bringing Big White into the mix.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick said on Tuesday that there has been “overwhelming support” for the addition of a new riding, consisting of a population-dense area of downtown.

The proposed names for the four ridings are Kelowna-South, Kelowna-Centre, Kelowna-North, and West Kelowna.

Letnick said that there has been a “clear message” that Big White should be added into a Kelowna riding, prompting the changing of the proposed boundaries for Kelowna-South to encompass the resort community.

Big White is currently within the Boundary-Similkameen electoral riding.

