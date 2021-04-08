#MMIWG protesters demonstrated at the Vernon courthouse April 8, 2021, ahead of Curtis Sagmoen's police assault charge going before a judge. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Arrest warrant for Sagmoen issued after lawyer no-show

High-profile North Okanagan man charged with assaulting police officer in October

Dozens of protesters returned to the courthouse in Vernon Thursday calling for justice for lost sisters while a 107-day-old matter comes before a judge once again involving Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, a high-profile North Okanagan man.

And this time, because his lawyer failed to appear for the latest in a series of postponed arraignment hearings, a warrant has been put out for Sagmoen’s arrest.

Activists have placed photographs of missing women and posters demanding justice on the lawn of the Vernon courthouse.

Sagmoen was expected to enter a plea for an assault charge April 8 involving a peace officer stemming from an Oct. 29, 2020, incident near Falkland.

The incident coincided with a police search warrant at Sagmoen’s place of residence on his parent’s Salmon River Road property.

Earlier that month, police had visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity. At that time, RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen — who is notorious for crimes against sex trade workers — and issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

The matter has been delayed several times since Sagmoen’s first arraignment hearing date Feb. 11, 2021.

The reasons behind the delays are linked to scheduling conflicts between defence and Crown and reviewing the disclosure — which allows the accused to see the case against them before making a more informed plea.

Sagmoen has a history of assault against women working in the sex industry.

He was found guilty for disguising himself and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun Dec. 20, 2019, but was given time served and 36 months probation.

Two months later, he was found guilty for hitting a different woman in the industry with an ATV so hard her shoes flew off in an Aug. 10, 2017, incident.

He was sentenced to five months jail time on June 19, 2020, but was again credited with time served and walked free with 36 months of probation.

His probation order bans him from drug and alcohol use, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cellphone number and leaving the province without permission from his bail supervisor.

Sagmoen is ordered to reside at his family property on Salmon River Road as per his probation and has a 10-year weapons ban.

The 10-hectare family farm became subject of an extensive police search Oct. 19, 2017, and the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found.

Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

At the time five women – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Generaux and Nicole Bell – were missing from the North Okanagan area. 

– with Black Press files

READ MORE: Sagmoen cop assault matter postponed again

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtMMIWGRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GoFundMe launched for two Kelowna men after home damaged by construction fire
Next story
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

Just Posted

(Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit)
GoFundMe launched for two Kelowna men after home damaged by construction fire

‘Brendan and Carson’s Fire Recovery Fund’ is hoping to raise $10,000

City of West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - West K News)
Councillor calls West Kelowna’s 2021 budget ‘oblivious’ to pandemic

Council ultimately voted in favour of the budget and its 4.05 per cent tax hike

Carlos Sigurnjak went missing about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, according to a Facebook post by his family. (Facebook/Carlos Sigurnjak profile)
Clearwater RCMP searching for missing man from Kelowna

His blue hatchback was found south of Vavenby early Wednesday morning.

The BC Centre for Disease Control's weekly COVID-19 numbers for March 28 to April 3. (Photo: BCCDC)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers in the Central Okanagan highest since December

The BCCDC recorded 214 new cases between March 28 to April 3

Food vendor Mark Wilkie of Sun Valley Kettle Korn pictured at the Kelowna Farmers’ market on April 7 with his granddaughter, Clara. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market welcomes back artisans as 26th season begins

Organizers and vendors are anticipating a year far better than the last

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Covid-19 numbers have been rising for some communities in the North Okanagan-Shuswap but not like the increases seen recently in the Lower Mainland and Central Okanagan. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
North Okanagan-Shuswap COVID-19 numbers avoid provincial spikes

Enderby, Revelstoke highest in terms of per-capita weekly increases, but still relatively small

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

The author of the Captain Underpants books is working to withdraw one of the children’s books from the shelves and from school libraries. (DreamWorks Animation)
COLUMN: Underpants and a time for a change

An author has chosen to withdraw one of his children’s books from further publication

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
Second week of 33 new COVID-19 cases in South Okanagan

There were 16 cases in Penticton, 15 in Oliver and Osoyoos and two in Keremeos

Most Read