A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Interior Health (IH) has kicked the #journey2immunity into high gear with the launch of mobile vaccination clinics.

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities and other hard-to-reach communities in the region.

“We know that the best way to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine is able to et one is by removing as many barriers to access as possible,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said.

“These two mobile clinics are heading out on a road trip that will make it easier for many people in the Interior to get their COVID-19 vaccine in their home community.”

Each of the mobile clinics will cover half of the region. The first will visit communities in the South Okanagan, Kootenay Boundary and East Kootenay, making initial stops in Big White, Peachland, Okanagan Falls, Hedley and Princeton.

Another will travel through the North Okanagan and Thompson Cariboo Shuswap, with initial stops in Cherryville, Lumby, the Okanagan Indian Band, Falkland and Armstrong.

The mobile clinics have been designed in partnership with the province. The two trailers were provided by the British Columbia Automobile Association and have been fully equipped for the initiative.

“BCAA’s mobile response units are designed to provide on-the-ground support to British Columbians in the event of a major incident, and we are beyond thrilled to offer two units to Interior Health as mobile immunization clinics,” BCAA president and CEO Eric Hopkins said.

The clinics’ priority is to offer first doses of the vaccine to eligible people 12 years and older, with no appointments required.

More information on the clinics’ locations and schedules can be found here. For a full list of vaccination clinics within the region, visit the IH COVID-19 information page.

