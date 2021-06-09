Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic to stop in Peachland

No appointment is necessary for the drop-in clinic

One of the first Central Okanagan stops for Interior Health’s new mobile immunization clinic will be in Peachland.

The clinic will be open on June 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cousins Park, right beside the community centre.

The clinic will be offering vaccines for residents 12 years and older in the district who haven’t had their first dose yet. Appointments are not required; residents will be able to walk in, register and receive a dose.

If you are unable to drop by the mobile clinic, you can book an appointment at a nearby immunization clinic through the provincial system.

A full list of clinics throughout IH can be found here. To register, visit the province’s vaccination website.

