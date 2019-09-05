VIDEO: Mobile home catches fire at Lake Country RV park, RCMP investigating

Kelowna RCMP are working to determine the exact cause of the blaze

Police are investigating a large fire at a Lake Country RV park Wednesday night.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster told Kelowna Capital News that officers responded to reports of a fire in 14800 block of Pelmewash Parkway just after 9:10 p.m.

According to reports, no one was inside the mobile home when the blaze broke out. Kelowna firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames, according to footage taken from the scene.

RCMP are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire. Foster said that investigators will be canvassing the area for evidence Thursday.

