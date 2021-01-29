UPDATE: People displaced after mobile home fire in West Kelowna

(Phil McLachlan - West K News)(Phil McLachlan - West K News)
(Phil McLachlan - West K News)(Phil McLachlan - West K News)

UPDATE: 10:50 p.m.

People have been displaced from their residence after a blaze tore through a home in the Westgate Village mobile home park in West Kelowna.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) are on-scene.

ESS provides short-term support to British Columbians impacted by disasters, ranging from house fires to wildfires.

RCMP are also on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:30 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to a West Kelowna mobile home park where a unit is ablaze on Friday night (Jan. 29).

Initial call-outs indicated there may be people trapped inside the home, located inside the Westgate Village mobile home park at 1880 Old Boucherie Road.

The fire has torn through the side of the home. Crews are currently dousing the blaze and heavy smoke is pouring from the structure.

At least six fire engines are on scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: Police want answers after van hits Kelowna woman, drives off

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - West K News)
UPDATE: People displaced after mobile home fire in West Kelowna

Emergency Support Services are on scene assisting the displaced people

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Police want answers after van hits Kelowna woman, drives off

Police seeking witnesses, 52-year-old woman escapes with minor injuries

The 2021 Polar Bear Dip. (CRIS)
‘Freezing for a Reason’: Polar Bear Dip raises $34,000

The money will go towards the Community Recreational Initiatives Society

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Donations welcomed for family who escaped house fire near Chase

Donations of cash, clothing and housewares are being accepted.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is continuing its search after a report of a man attempting to swim across the North Thompson River. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW
Kamloops emergency crews search for man in North Thompson river

There were reports of a man in the water Thursday night about 7:30 p.m.

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jolynn Collier and her son Oliver are currently in Vancouver's B.C. Children's Hospital. (GoFundMe)
Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Oliver and his parents have been in Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital since Jan. 24

A new development called Altitude in Sun Peaks sold out in one weekend. (Artist’s representation)
Recreation properties in Shuswap, Kamloops popular in pandemic

Sun Peaks development sells quickly, Shuswap property values rise

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

Most Read