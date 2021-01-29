UPDATE: People displaced after mobile home fire in West Kelowna

(Phil McLachlan - West K News) (Phil McLachlan - West K News)

UPDATE: 10:50 p.m.

People have been displaced from their residence after a blaze tore through a home in the Westgate Village mobile home park in West Kelowna.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) are on-scene.

ESS provides short-term support to British Columbians impacted by disasters, ranging from house fires to wildfires.

RCMP are also on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:30 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to a West Kelowna mobile home park where a unit is ablaze on Friday night (Jan. 29).

#breaking A mobile home in West Kelowna is on fire. Crews initially responded just before 10:00 p.m. to a report of people still inside. More to come. For @WestKelownaNews pic.twitter.com/NVzTka5ov4 — Phil McLachlan (@newspaperphil) January 30, 2021

Initial call-outs indicated there may be people trapped inside the home, located inside the Westgate Village mobile home park at 1880 Old Boucherie Road.

The fire has torn through the side of the home. Crews are currently dousing the blaze and heavy smoke is pouring from the structure.

At least six fire engines are on scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: Police want answers after van hits Kelowna woman, drives off

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire