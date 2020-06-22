Mobile marketing partnership emerges to support downtown Kelowna businesses

The partnership with GetintheLoop helps assist Downtown Kelowna businesses with promoting their available products and services

The Downtown Kelowna Association has announced a new partnership with mobile technology company GetintheLoop.

The partnership is to assist downtown Kelowna businesses with promoting their available products and services during this fragile time in the local economy due to the pandemic.

Through this partnership, the Downtown Kelowna Association and GetintheLoop have created a Community Connections Program. It has been established to provide free access to GetintheLoop’s mobile marketing platform for businesses to reach local residents on their smartphones, email, and web, while their customers are practicing physical distancing.

“As the voice of business in downtown Kelowna, we saw our members’ need to communicate with the public during these challenging business conditions,” said Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley.

The program will provide all residents with relevant local business information as well as dynamic offers such as delivery or curbside pick-up options, gift card programs, online classes, and most importantly incentives and offers to support local businesses now, as the re-opening process continues in downtown Kelowna.

If you are business in the downtown and would like to claim your free business listing on GetintheLoop’s mobile platform, contact Greta.Reid@GetintheLoop.ca

