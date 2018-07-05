This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honour of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and killed in a newsroom attack. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Newsrooms across the world have been urged to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m. That’s when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newspaper with a shotgun.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group is observing a moment of silence at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore, and Carroll County.

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors are asking newsrooms around the globe to join them.

A 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the newspaper is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He is held without bail.

The Associated Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Residents injured following explosive house fire in West Kelowna
Next story
Half-brother sentenced to life for killing B.C. teen Rachel Pernosky

Just Posted

Fundraiser started for victims of West Kelowna house fire

A couple has been airlifted to Vancouver after sustaining injuries in a fire near Glencoe Road

Mountain bike stolen in Lake Country

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers are searching for thieves in the district

Lake Country pot shops can be placed side by side

Council removed buffers which prevented the shops from operating within a km distance of each other

Kelowna autobody shop helps families access healthcare

Boyd Autobody & Glass donated $1,600 to the YMCA of the Okanagan

Peachland residents look to the polls after large development plans continue

The Friends of Beach Avenue Association has discontinued its supreme court petition

Update: Residents injured following explosive house fire in West Kelowna

The fire began shortly after 9 p.m. near Glencoe Road

Inaugural NHL Slo-Pitch Tournament a big hit

Gorges/Comeau HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament raised $117,385 for JoeAnna’s House.

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Eighty-two-year-old still gets a kick from felling trees

Shuswap man has been running a chain saw for 65 years with no plans to stop

Burnaby driver crashed truck into Okanagan home

Driver from Burnaby loses control and truck rolls into home

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Violence and dirty needles force Vernon salon move

Enlighten Hair & Tanning Salon, located beside Gateway Shelter, moving to new location

Most Read