Money being raised for family of Kelowna fire victim

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up for the family of Loree Dubuque, who died Monday

Credit: GoFundMe

Help is being sought for the family of a Kelowna woman who died in a Tuesday morning fire.

The Van Gool family lost their mother and wife, Loree Dubuque, and now a GoFundMe page is asking for donations to help them recover from the tragic blaze. Husband Michael Van Gool has two elementary school-aged sons.

“This is to raise money for the Van Gool family, victims of a house fire on Springfield Road in Kelowna on March 13,” reads the page.

“Sadly the two little boys and the father lost his wife and their mom. Please help this family in time of grief and sadness.”

The GoFundMe page was set up by Bill Henthorn, whose daughter attends Springvalley Elementary with Gool’s sons.

“My youngest one put the bug in my ear about wanting to help and after going personal circumstances… the community rallied around us,” he said.

Donations can also be made to the TD Bank in Rutland to the account number 6535920.

“I can only imagine what they must be going through. For Michael to lose his wife under the circumstances, it’s gut wrenching,” said Henthorn.

Dubuque died after running back into the house fire she had just escaped.

RCMP were called to assist the Kelowna Fire Department March 13 at 5:05 a.m., with a fully engulfed residential structure fire in the 2600 block of the Springfield Road, according to the RCMP.

“Police have learned that a passerby was driving along Springfield Road, when he spotted the blaze and took action,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

Witnesses say the man pulled into the homes’ driveway and honked his horn repeatedly to alert those still believed to be sleeping inside.

“Witnesses at the scene have told police that four occupants, including a man, a woman and two children were observed fleeing from their home to safety,” said O’Donaghey. “Investigators believe that the woman re-entered the residence for an unconfirmed reason. Tragically she was not seen re-exiting the home.”

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s new speculation tax could delay massive Kelowna hotel project
Next story
Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Just Posted

B.C.’s new speculation tax could delay massive Kelowna hotel project

Developer says timing of 33-storey tower will be pushed back if tax, or ‘spectre of tax,’ remains

Economic outlook projects stable growth for B.C.

But economist says new NDP housing taxes pose concern

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

Money being raised for family of Kelowna fire victim

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up for the family of Loree Dubuque, who died Monday

National Geographic photojournalist to visit UBCO

Kelowna - Jo-Anne McArthur will be at the university March 19 to 23

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Letter: Receiving the absolute best of care

Kelowna letter-writer says they received top notch care at KGH

Big Air Miles win at Downtown Kelowna Safeway

Loyal customer wins one of 20 prizes across Canada

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

Most Read