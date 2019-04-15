Money seized from crime operations directed at Kelowna program

A program focused on men at risk of committing domestic violence got a $30,000 infusion from the province’s proceeds of crime seizures.

The Kelowna program is called STOP (Stop Taking it out on your Partner), and is run by the John Howard Society of the Central and South Okanagan.

“To deliver a 12-week program for men at risk of committing domestic violence, along with counselling for couples impacted by, or at risk of, violence,” reads the provincial release.

B.C. MAKES SEIZING DRUG DEALER ASSETS EASIER

It’s just one of the many programs that mentor youth to resist joining gangs, support women escaping violence and help Indigenous families heal from intergenerational traumas to benefit from just over $6 million in grants supporting government crime prevention priorities.

In total, more than 170 local organizations and projects – led by community not-for-profits, school districts, and more – will receive a one-time grant through the Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program.

“Taking the proceeds of crime and putting them back into our communities to help prevent further crime is just one way to help make our neighbourhoods safer,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Many of these organizations are working with our most vulnerable citizens, helping them to rebuild and heal after years of violence, or working to prevent youth from engaging in a life of crime.” Community programs and services that address crime reduction and crime prevention, including initiatives to tackle gun and gang violence, are receiving more than $1.5 million in total. The remaining grants will help fund community initiatives to prevent violence against women, enhance restorative justice and more.

Money seized from crime operations directed at Kelowna program

The Kelowna program is called STOP— Stop Taking it out on your Partner

