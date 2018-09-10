Money stolen for Kelowna Tim Hortons found

Two suspects fled the scene with drawers of money

RCMP in Kelowna recovered stolen property after they arrested a man and a woman they alleged to be responsible for a commercial break and enter to a business, committed during the very early morning hours of Saturday.

On Sept. 8 at 12:32 a.m., RCMP received a report of a commercial break and enter just committed at the Tim Hortons located on Powick Road in Kelowna. Police responded to the scene discovered that the front glass door of the restaurant had been smashed. Officers cleared the building and no persons were located inside.

RELATED: Peachland RCMP recognize long-term volunteer

“Once inside the suspects seemed to focus their attention on the tills,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “It is alleged that the suspects fled the scene with multiple cash drawers and an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Through continued investigation, police located a suspect vehicle in the parking lot of shopping mall located in the 2200 block of Harvey Avenue. A man and a woman, believed to be responsible for the break and enter, were each taken into police custody without incident. The stolen cash drawers and cash were also located and seized by police.

RELATED: Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

A 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, each of no fixed address, now face potential charges. Both are expected to appear in Kelowna Law Courts on Dec 4.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Break-in suspect arrested from ceiling of local business

Just Posted

Money stolen for Kelowna Tim Hortons found

Two suspects fled the scene with drawers of money

Break-in suspect arrested from ceiling of local business

In West Kelowna RCMP apprehended the suspect on Louie Drive

Former Kelowna city councillor looking to make a return

Graeme James says he was prompted to run because of concerns with downtown

Vancouver artist to be featured at Kelowna gallery

Perry Haddock’s solo show will be presented at Hambleton Galleries

Peachland RCMP recognize long-term volunteer

Yvonne Blackburn has been volunteering with the RCMP for more than 20 years

Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Trees were cut down at edge of Woodbridge Nature Preserve in Summerland

Kelowna athlete helps Canada win gold

Trevor Stirling, part of men’s trampoline team at Sr. Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru

Video: Battle of the barnyard

Farm animals compete in watermelon eating contest in Princeton.

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Most Read