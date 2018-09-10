Money stolen for Kelowna Tim Hortons found

RCMP in Kelowna recovered stolen property after they arrested a man and a woman they alleged to be responsible for a commercial break and enter to a business, committed during the very early morning hours of Saturday.

On Sept. 8 at 12:32 a.m., RCMP received a report of a commercial break and enter just committed at the Tim Hortons located on Powick Road in Kelowna. Police responded to the scene discovered that the front glass door of the restaurant had been smashed. Officers cleared the building and no persons were located inside.

“Once inside the suspects seemed to focus their attention on the tills,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “It is alleged that the suspects fled the scene with multiple cash drawers and an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Through continued investigation, police located a suspect vehicle in the parking lot of shopping mall located in the 2200 block of Harvey Avenue. A man and a woman, believed to be responsible for the break and enter, were each taken into police custody without incident. The stolen cash drawers and cash were also located and seized by police.

A 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, each of no fixed address, now face potential charges. Both are expected to appear in Kelowna Law Courts on Dec 4.

