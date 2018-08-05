The Monte Lake wildfire approximately 45 kilometres southeast of Kamloops. (Facebook/BC Wildfire Service photo)

Monte Lake wildfire ‘being held’

BC Wildfire Service doesn’t expect the 60 hectare blaze to grow

A blaze burning near Monte Lake is now considered being held.

“We are not expecting it to grow outside of its current perimeter,” the BC Wildfire Service said in an update. “This fire is 100 per cent guarded with 100 per cent hose lay.

Related: Monte Lake fire grows to 60 hectares

According to the service, 34 personnel are on site as of Sunday, Aug. 5 with four pieces of heavy equipment with air support available should it be required.

The wildfire, discovered Wednesday, Aug. 1, is currently mapped at 60 hectares and is burning seven kilometres south of Monte Lake. It is one of seven ‘wildfires of note’ in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Last year, the Martin Mountain wildfire, which burned in the Monte Lake area, grew to 150 hectares and destroyed a family’s home.

Related: Home lost in Monte Lake blaze

Related: Sugar Mountain, Mabel Creek area restrictions issued

More information to follow as it becomes available. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride
Next story
UPDATE: Incident Management Team takes control of Mabel, Sugar, Proctor wildfires

Just Posted

Prime Minister planning picnic in Penticton

Justin Trudeau planning to visit B.C. Day celebrations in Penticton tomorrow

Okanagan Mountain Park fire being held in check

The Goode Creek fire, at 1,370 hecatares, remains under control with 10 firefighers keeping watch

Kidney Walk in Kelowna set for Sept. 23

The annual walk, which raised $338,000 nation wide last year, will be held at Kelowna City Park

Thefts remain unsolved in Lake Country

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is searching for tips

Support brain injury awareness by paddle boarding in Kelowna

BrainTrust’s Pihl Law Paddle for Prevention is held Aug. 12 at Rotary Beach

VIDEO: Cavers embark on new expedition to Canada’s deepest cave in interior B.C.

The group hopes to find a new entrance to Bisaro Anima in a trip dubbed “expedition of the year”.

Monte Lake wildfire ‘being held’

BC Wildfire Service doesn’t expect the 60 hectare blaze to grow

UPDATE: Incident Management Team takes control of Mabel, Sugar, Proctor wildfires

Sugar Mountain, Mabel Creek area restrictions issued

PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Plastic degrading in the ocean produces greenhouse gas, new study says

Canadian-lead study found 90% of the debris along the Hawaiian coast comes from fishing or Asia

Snowy Mountain wildfire holding size in southern B.C.

Calm night for major fires in the Similkameen Valley

Sun kick off BCFC season in Kamloops

Okanagan battles Broncos in 2018 opener today at Hillside Stadium

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

Warriors deal for netminder, defenceman

West Kelowna picks up Hayden Missler and Tyler Pang from Spruce Grove for Cory Babichuk

Most Read