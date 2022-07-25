(Westerly file photo)

Month long Falcon Ridge water advisory rescinded

A water advisory issued in June for residents near Mission Creek has been rescinded

Water quality advisory is being rescinded for Central Okanagan residents served by the Falcon Ridge water system.

The advisory was issued in June for residents served by the Falcon Ridge water system, which provides water for more than 50 properties that are connected to the facility. A freshet – an increase in water flow due to elevated water levels– in the Mission Creek water source caused the water to have turbity beyond the safe Canadian guidelines, making the water less clear.

The water turbidity was tested recently and has returned to normal levels, allowing the advisory to safely be removed.

Month long Falcon Ridge water advisory rescinded

