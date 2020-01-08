Moose on the loose on Black Mountain in Kelowna

A moose has been spotted twice roaming the streets of Duncan Drive and Oswell Drive

Residents in Black Mountain in Kelowna have had a large visitor roaming their neighbourhood recently.

On Tuesday, a resident spotted a moose walking through their neigborhood twice in one day.

According to resident Tim Brillz, he first spotted the moose near the corner of Duncan Drive and Oswell Drive at around noon, before spotting it again around 6:00 p.m.

“We’ve never seen any here,” Brillz said in a Facebook post.

“And by the sounds of responses in the (Black Mountain Facebook) group, it’s definitely not common.”

Brillz also said his fiance called the Black Mountain Elementary School after the first sighting to let the kids know to keep an eye out for the massive mammal.

According to WildSafeBC, attacks on humans by moose are rare, but can occur, especially when a female is protecting her offspring. Vehicle collisions are also a major safety concern associated with moose.

Here are a few tips for moose safety provided by WildSafeBC:

Never approach a moose. Give the animals a wide berth and ensure they always have an escape route.

Female moose with calves need extra space. Moose cows are very protective of their young and may attack if they perceive a threat. If you come across a cow and calf, calmly leave the area immediately.

Be aware of moose body language. A threatened moose may lower its head and flatten its ears before charging. If you see these behaviours, find an escape route.

If a moose does charge you, getting inside a nearby building or car is the safest option, but hiding behind a large tree or other solid object may effectively block the charge.

Dogs and moose don’t mix. A moose can seriously injure or kill a dog if it feels threatened. Likewise, loose dogs can harass moose, causing undue stress. Never let your dog out if there is a moose in your yard.

Drive cautiously, scanning for moose along roadsides, especially between dusk and dawn to avoid collisions.

