A moose was spotted in the 1300 block of 4th Ave. SE on Thursday, Feb. 8. (Photo contributed by Alma Sept)

Moose strolls through Salmon Arm

The huge mammals returning to more urban areas of city

A moose was spotted yesterday in a southeast residential neighbourhood of Salmon Arm.

Alma Sept sent in a photo of one of the apparently younger member of the species approximately 20 feet from her front door in the 1300 block of 4th Ave. SE. between Okanagan Avenue and Auto Road.

The animals appear to be back in urban areas, much as they were last year, and residents are advised by BC Conservation to give the huge creatures a wide berth. Generally, if they are left alone, they will move on with minimal issues.

Residents should be aware of keeping food sources and pets contained to help reduce or prevent unwanted interactions with wildlife.

