Moped collides with car in Kelowna intersection

A crash at a busy intersection in Kelowna sent one to hospital on the afternoon of Aug. 9.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Springfield Road and Burtch Road around 2:30p.m. for a collision between a moped and a car.

The scene was cleared and traffic was open all four ways through the intersection by 2:45p.m.

It is unknown if the person sent to hospital was on the moped or in the car.

car accidentcar crashKelowna