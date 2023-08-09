(Gary Barnes/Capital News)

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Moped collides with car in Kelowna intersection

Crash happened around 2:30p.m. on Aug. 9

A crash at a busy intersection in Kelowna sent one to hospital on the afternoon of Aug. 9.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Springfield Road and Burtch Road around 2:30p.m. for a collision between a moped and a car.

The scene was cleared and traffic was open all four ways through the intersection by 2:45p.m.

It is unknown if the person sent to hospital was on the moped or in the car.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
car accident

