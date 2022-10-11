Three days of advance voting are left before general voting day. (Black Press file photo)

More advance voting opportunities this week in Kelowna municipal election

General voting day is Oct. 15

More than 4,000 people have cast their ballot so far in advance polls for the Kelowna municipal election.

According to the City of Kelowna website, 4,263 residents have voted over two days of advance polls. There are three more opportunities to vote this week, ahead of general voting day on Oct. 15.

Wednesday, Oct. 12:

  • Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water Street (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Okanagan College Centre for Learning Atrium, 1000 KLO Road (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • UBC Okanagan Nechako Residence, 1255 International Mews (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 13:

  • Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 14:

  • Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Acceptable forms of identification in order to vote include:

  • BC Driver’s Licence*
  • ICBC Vehicle Insurance
  • BC Identification Card
  • BC Services Card*
  • Citizenship Card
  • City property tax notice
  • Social Insurance Number card
  • Credit card
  • Utility bill for residence (electricity, natural gas, water, phone or cable service)

*A combination B.C. Driver’s Licence and Services Card counts as only one piece of identification.

More information on voting in the municipal election can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
City of KelownaElection 2022Municipal electionvoting

