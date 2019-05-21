Construction of KinderHeart Montessori underway in West Kelowna, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

More available child care spaces coming to the Okanagan

B.C. government invests $250,000 into building a child care facility in West Kelowna

A new child care facility is expected to open in West Kelowna this fall.

KinderHeart Montessori will offer 76 new child care spaces, 24 for infants, 32 for children aged three to kindergarten and 20 for preschoolers.

The construction of the facility in Lakeview Heights comes after the province invested $250,000 through its ‘Childcare B.C. New Spaces Fund.’

READ MORE: $10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked

“We’re targeting the whole province for childcare spaces. We recognize the need for childcare right across B.C., families are desperate for childcare. Since we started this initiative, we’ve invested over $200-million dollars back into the pocket of parents,” said the Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy.

Since the two KinderHeart locations in Pitt Meadows have thrived in the community, head of the school, Saskia Nicholls said she wants to continue opening early development education centres across B.C.

“I’ve signed a lease in Vernon with Highlands of East Hill, that development is going to be 2100 square feet in a residential area,” said Nicholls.

She expects the spaces will fill up fast in both locations, which is why she hasn’t done any advertising until construction is complete.

READ MORE: Kelowna daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments with B.C. childcare program

“It’s really important to have more childcare for the health of our community, not only is there more childcare spaces, which there is a great need of in West Kelowna and it really allows people to know there is addition good quality childcare available,” said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom.

KinderHeart Montessori is expected to be open in September.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning
Next story
Police dog helps track down car thief in Kelowna

Just Posted

Police dog helps track down car thief in Kelowna

The alleged car theif was involved in an accident early Tuesday in the Glenmore area

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Car crashes into semi-truck in West Kelowna

Highway 97 heading northbound by Boucherie Rd. closed

Reminder: recycle your plant pots

Plastic flowerpots and plant trays can all be recycled

More than 200 Okanagan kids set to take to the skies

The annual COPA for Kids event will take place at the Kelowna airport on June 15

Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Kelowna man gets engaged in front of hundreds to Vernon sweetheart

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning

Civilian goes out of his way to post caution signs

BC Wildfire Service to send 267 firefighters to Alberta

Sufficient personnel, resources remain in B.C. to respond to any fire activity

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

South Okanagan cannabis dispensary operator that was raided is going to trial

Store operator is facing one charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

The new law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Most Read