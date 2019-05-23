More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

The province says it is adding 600 more camping spots to its most popular BC Parks, a large number of which are coming right here to the Okanagan.

Tourism minister Lisa Beare, along with Environment Minister George Heyman, made the announcement at the popular Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

The popular Fintry Park near Vernon is gaining 60 sites in two new loops for the 2019 season, Grizzly Lake will gain 29 new recreation sites, Salmon Arm’s Herald Park will gain nine sites in the Homestead Campground and 23 sites are being added to Bear Creek near Kelowna.

Provincewide, the sites will range from walk-in tent sites to marine sites, targeting regions with the highest demand: the Lower Mainland, Thompson-Okanagan, Kootenay Rockies and Mount Robson.

Roughly 360 new spots will be added across 13 provincial parks and 232 sites will be constructed at 12 recreation sites.

According to the province, BC Parks see 21 million visitors each year.

Joss Penny, chair of the Camping and RVing BC Coalition, said she welcomes the additional spots to help ease what can be a highly-competitive booking experience.

“With over one million campers from B.C., Alberta and Washington expected to camp or RV throughout British Columbia in 2019, this will help ease some of the pressure of locating places to stay in high demand locations,” Penny said.

Other additional campsites for the 2019 season

Campgrounds gaining new sites:

65 sites (20 walk in, 15 drive in and 30 marine) at Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge

40 sites in two new loops at Kentucky Alleyne Park near Merritt

35 sites at Stawamus Chief Park near Squamish

30 sites in Martha Creek Park near Revelstoke

25 small cabins at Cultus Lake near Chilliwack

21 sites in a new loop at Robson River Campground in Mount Robson Park near Valemount

19 sites in Mount Fernie Provincial Park near Fernie

18 sites at Pyramid Campground in Wells Gray Park near Clearwater

18 tent pad sites at Kokanee Creek Park near Nelson

12 sites at Monck Park near Merritt

10 tent pad sites at Tantalus Park near Squamish

Recreation site additions:

43 sites at Lundbom East and West near Merritt

32 sites at Howard Lake near 100 Mile House

30 sites at Turner Road near Nakusp

15 sites at Lodgepole Lake near Logan Lake

13 sites at Boer Mountain/Kager Lake near Burns Lake

10 sites at Bear Creek near Harrison Hot Springs

10 sites at Horse Creek near Valemount

10 sites at Saskum Lake South near Barriere

10 sites at Nyland near Quesnel

Seven sites at Tabor-Dougherty near Prince George

