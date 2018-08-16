More Central Okanagan firefighters help out around B.C.

Joe Rich and other regional district firefighters are lending a hand

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is lending support to the wildfire fight in the northern part of the province.

Fire Services Manager Ross Kotscherofski is leading a team of firefighters and equipment from several of the RDCO paid-on-call fire departments to assist with fire protection and firefighting efforts in the north.

While he will be joining command staff in the Burns Lake area, three members of Joe Rich Fire along with one firefighter from each of the Wilson’s Landing and North Westside departments are heading to support structural and wildfire crews in the Fraser Lake area. The Joe Rich department is sending a bush truck and North Westside fire is providing a water tender.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan firefighters are battling wildfires across B.C.

Kotscherofski says the support from the Regional District comes in light of the Provincial State of Emergency declaration. “The province, along with firefighters from all over B.C., across Canada and from other countries help us when we need it, so it’s great when we have the opportunity to give back and help others.”


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman in custody after topless crane climb near Toronto waterfront
Next story
Kelowna Ribfest launch faces animal rights protest

Just Posted

More Central Okanagan firefighters help out around B.C.

Joe Rich and other regional district firefighters are lending a hand

Transit improvements underway in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

The final phase of work on transit exchange includes pushing Shepherd Road out to Rutland Road North

Kelowna Ribfest launch faces animal rights protest

Animal advocates draw attention to abuse suffered by factory farm pigs

UPDATE: Crews still working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Update: Aug. 15 9:23 p.m. The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire, which was sparked… Continue reading

New urban winery approved by West Kelowna Council

The new winery will be located in the industrial area

Updated: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission

Valerie Morris was swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 near Cache Creek on August 11.

Osland to make LPGA Tour debut

Kelowna’s Megan Osland has earned an exemption into next week’s CP Women’s Open in Regina.

Snowy Mountain fire now held

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains at 13,359 hectares in size

Shamrocks post split at Westerns

Senior C lacrosse championships

Tigers deal out awards

McIntosh marvellous minding net for MVP

Woman in custody after topless crane climb near Toronto waterfront

Toronto police have apprehend a woman who climbed crane cab near waterfront

A glimpse behind the fire lines

A Keremeos volunteer firefighter talks about what it was like to patrol the Snowy Mountain fire

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

Ontario has seen more than 1,000 forest fires so far this year, compared to 561 in all of 2017.

Most Read