The RCMP CounterAttack campaign begins in December and will continue into January. (Metro Creative/Submitted)

The RCMP CounterAttack campaign begins in December and will continue into January. (Metro Creative/Submitted)

More check stops coming to Kelowna roads as holiday season approaches

December is National Impaired Driving Month

With the holiday party season fast approaching, RCMP are reminding the public about the dangers of drinking and driving.

As December is National Impaired Driving Month, B.C. Highway Patrol is launching its annual Counter-Attack campaign on Dec. 3.

“Impaired driving-related collisions are extremely devastating to all involved and are also the most preventable,” said Cst. James Ward with B.C. Highway Patrol.

The Counter-Attack campaign will involved heightened enforcement on B.C. roads, including more road checks.

RCMP also want to remind drivers that alcohol is not the only form of impairment, and to avoid drug use as well before getting behind the wheel.

Repercussions for impaired driving can be anywhere from 12-hour driving prohibitions, to vehicle impoundment, to jail time.

READ MORE: Inaugural Family Winter Fest takes place in Kelowna

READ MORE: A snowy good time at Kelowna’s Rutland Winter Light Up

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownaimpaired drivingRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man with fractured spine warns of dangers in hanging holiday lights
Next story
Trudeau visits First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11

Just Posted

The Shoebox Project fills boxes with essentials and small gifts to give to women experiencing homelessness in the local community. (The Shoebox Project)
Shoebox Project supports Kelowna’s women in shelters for second year

Drugs and cash were seized at a Nov. 26, 2022 traffic stop in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)
Meth, cocaine, heroin and more seized in Kelowna traffic stop

The Santa Bus is returning to Kelowna for its 20th year from Dec. 4 to 10 (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Make way for Christmas: Santa Bus returning to Kelowna for 20th year

The RCMP CounterAttack campaign begins in December and will continue into January. (Metro Creative/Submitted)
More check stops coming to Kelowna roads as holiday season approaches

Pop-up banner image