(Contributed)

More childcare spaces coming for Kelowna families

The provincial government stated that additional funding will create 68 more spaces in the Okanagan

More childcare options are coming for Kelowna and Okanagan families.

On Friday, the B.C. government announced that 68 more spaces will be created for children across the Okanagan as part of the province’s investment into the Childcare BC Plan.

The 68 spaces will be spread out into three childcare centres in the Okanagan.

Renovations scheduled at the University Children’s Learning Centre Society at UBC Okanagan will allow for 20 new spaces, 28 new spaces will be available at Willowstone Academy and 20 spaces will be added to the new Boys and Girls Club centre in Lake Country.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in such a relatively short time,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development.

“Families have been struggling to find affordable, quality child care for too long. Our investment in these spaces not only provides relief for families, these quality learning environments give the children the foundation to learn and explore their world and contribute long-term to the local Kelowna economy, benefiting business and community alike.”

According to the province, the Childcare BC Plan has helped Kelowna families save more than $16 million in childcare costs since February 2018.

“This important investment in the well-being of our growing campus community will allow more parents to study and work at the university, knowing their children are well cared for in a nurturing learning environment,” said Deborah Buszard, UBCO campus principal.

The new spaces are expected to be operational by the end of the year.

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

