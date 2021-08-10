An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

More COVID-19 cases at Central Okanagan care home outbreaks

Brookhaven Care Centre and Cottonwoods Care Centre are dealing with outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks at two Central Okanagan care homes continue to infect more residents and staff.

Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna has 22 cases — five residents and 17 staff —and Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 11 cases, eight residents and three staff. Both outbreaks were declared on Aug. 2.

The Central Okanagan has two of Interior Health’s four care home outbreaks. One resident and three staff have been infected at Nelson Jubilee Manor and Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook has one resident and two staff cases.

Three other care homes in the province are dealing with outbreaks, two in Fraser Health and one in Island Health.

In the Central Okanagan, 77 per cent of people over 12 have their first dose of vaccine and 66 per cent are fully immunized, about five percentage points short of the provincial average for each dose.

Across the Interior, health officials noted 187 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, close to half of the province’s 395.

Interior Health now has more than triple the number of active cases than all of the other health authorities in the province, with 1,893.

