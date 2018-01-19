Children playing in the YMCA’s child and family centre. - Image: Alistair Waters

More early childhood educator positions created

Announcement in Kelowna for a new work experience project at the YMCA

Parents and families in the Kelowna area will benefit from the addition of up to 12 new early childhood educator (ECE) assistant positions created through a government-funded work experience project.

These new positions will work one on one with children of all abilities, support the varying needs of the children, and allow more children to be included in the child-care setting in a program that is being alloted $123,000.

The YMCA of Okanagan created the project in response to an urgent need for qualified assistants to work alongside early childhood educators. The project, in a second iteration, gives participants 15 weeks of skills training, followed by six weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers who are eager to train – and potentially hire – the successful ECE assistants.

“At the YMCA, we know that supported families are healthy families. Child-care programs led by qualified staff play an important role in the healthy development of children and are critical to support working families in B.C. We believe this contribution from the Government of B.C. is a good investment in both children and in job seekers,” said Sharon Peterson, CEO, YMCA of Okanagan.

A similar program ran last year and all participants who successfully finished the course were hired by child-care centres in the area.

“As our government creates more affordable, quality child-care spaces in B.C., we will see a high demand for trained early childhood educators and assistants,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, who attended the announcement at the Kelowna Family YMCA.

“Through this project, the participants will develop the skills needed to help them build a brighter future and families throughout the region will benefit by having more qualified professionals to care for their children.”

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction provided $123,120 in funding for this project through the Job Creation Partnerships stream of the Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) program. CEP funds projects that increase employability levels and share labour market information.

“Our greatest challenge in providing early years programs is finding qualified staff to deliver services. With recent investments in expanded child-care spaces in our region, this issue will continue to increase. Initiatives such as this are important to try to address this staffing shortage in the Okanagan,” said Jeremy Welder, director of operations, Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

