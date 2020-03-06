Two of the puppies that will likely soon find new homes. (SPCA)

More husky puppies up for adoption at Okanagan SPCA

Husky in SPCA custody gives birth, more puppies become available for adoption

In December 17 husky puppies and their parents were rescued from sordid conditions on a property in B.C.’s interior, and brought into custody of the Okanagan SPCA.

READ MORE: 17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The dogs were all adopted in less than a week after the SPCA received over 1,200 online applications.

If you applied to adopt the puppies but were unsuccessful you may be in luck.

The SPCA today announced that they had rescued additional adult huskies, and that one of them was pregnant.

What’s more; the pregnant dog recently gave birth and those puppies are now also up for adoption. The SPCA won’t be accepting any new applicants as they plan on following up with the previous applicants.

READ MORE: 1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

