More money needed for the future development of Kelowna parks

The city needs to spend more on park development, says a report which will presented to council

The City of Kelowna needs to put more funding towards park development, says a report to be presented to council Monday.

According to the city staff report, 82 per cent of visitors listed well maintained/high quality parks and beaches as important and 69 per cent of visitors said they plan to participate in water activities, as well as attending the beaches and parks.

In Kelowna, there is currently 280 hectares of parkland available for its 127,000 residents. The aim is to have 2.2. hectares for every 1,000 people, which the city is currently meeting.

For the next 20 years, $9.9 million will be needed each year for park development, equalling $198 million, says the staff report.

About $3 million is spent each year for parks development funding, but half of that is spent on existing park components.

“The difference between the funding target and the existing level of funding is approximately $8.4 million per year,” the report states.

City staff recommends to increase general municipal property taxation by two per cent, a shift from parks acquisition to parks development and a reduction in the parks development cost charge taxation assist and parks revenues.

This option would generate $5.1 million per year.

“Although it does not reach the target of $8.4 million, it draws upon all of the options where council would like to press forward. It also includes a reduction in the DCC taxation assist, which affords council greater flexibility in the capital planning process. It also includes parks revenues to increase the diversity of the financial load,” says the report.

Currently, the city has 15 hectares of neighbourhood park space, 27 hectares of community parks, 16 hectares of recreational park space and 12 hectares of citywide space that is listed as future park space.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. dog dies after suspected poisoning
Next story
Implementation strategy for urban plan to be presented to Kelowna council

Just Posted

Big White residents clean up the mountain

The annual Telus Day of Giving was held this morning

Video: No more meat, marchers protest slaughterhouses in Kelowna

The March to Close All Slaughterhouses took place Saturday

Implementation strategy for urban plan to be presented to Kelowna council

The Capri-Landmark Urban Centre Plan will cost $95 million

More money needed for the future development of Kelowna parks

The city needs to spend more on park development, says a report which will presented to council

Kelowna boil water notice downgraded

The Black Mountain Irrigation District’s notice is now an advisory

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

B.C. dog dies after suspected poisoning

Dog may have eaten something in South Surrey’s Alderwood Park

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

VIDEO: Pacific Coastal Airlines golf tournament helps three B.C. charities

Company has a long history and strong culture of giving

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

‘Mr. Peacock’ willing to help B.C. city with peacock problem

Expert once helped Hugh Hefner with some problem birds at his Playboy Mansion

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries 10 out of 10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Most Read