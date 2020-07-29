More murals coming to Uptown Rutland

URBA is working towards producing four to six additional murals

Uptown Rutland Business Association’s ‘newest baby’ is the mural project, says executive director Laurel D’Andrea. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News) Uptown Rutland Business Association’s ‘newest baby’ is the mural project, says executive director Laurel D’Andrea. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Rutland’s Uptown Business Improvement Area is on the brink of adding more world-class street art murals to the collection.

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is working towards producing four to six additional murals, focusing on the exceptional home-grown talent of BC and Okanagan artists.

Last year, the Uptown Mural Project team successfully produced seven large scale murals, including a Youth Muraling Project in Lions Park. This collection of street art has been well-received in the Okanagan Valley and this year Kelowna is presenting the Uptown Mural Project as a key component of the city’s public art collection.

Each of the new mural locations will be strategically placed within the Rutland business improvement area and added to the Uptown Mural Map. The goals of this Urban Art Initiative are driven towards the beautification of Rutland, encouraging community involvement and neighbourhood pride.

READ MORE: Kelowna artist challenges notion of reality with new exhibit at art gallery

Ali T. Bruce is the first artist participating in this year’s launch of phase two Uptown Mural Project. She will be painting on the North wall of 170 Rutland Road North where Rutland Vapes, Kim’s Hair Studio, Kinara Mortgages and the Living Faith Miracle Centre are located.

Bruce is a visual artist, muralist and tattoo artist living and working in Vancouver. She received a BFA from Emily Carr University and studied Communication Design at BCIT. Bruce has worked with Vans, While Odin Sleeps, the Vancouver Mural Festival, Salmon Arms, Timbre and more.

To see Bruce’s work, visit her website here. Keep up to date with the Uptown Mural Project at uptownmurals.com.

READ MORE: Rutland’s mural project to be cornerstone of new event in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Art