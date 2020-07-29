Uptown Rutland Business Association’s ‘newest baby’ is the mural project, says executive director Laurel D’Andrea. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News) Uptown Rutland Business Association’s ‘newest baby’ is the mural project, says executive director Laurel D’Andrea. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

More murals coming to Uptown Rutland

URBA is working towards producing four to six additional murals

Rutland’s Uptown Business Improvement Area is on the brink of adding more world-class street art murals to the collection.

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is working towards producing four to six additional murals, focusing on the exceptional home-grown talent of BC and Okanagan artists.

Last year, the Uptown Mural Project team successfully produced seven large scale murals, including a Youth Muraling Project in Lions Park. This collection of street art has been well-received in the Okanagan Valley and this year Kelowna is presenting the Uptown Mural Project as a key component of the city’s public art collection.

Each of the new mural locations will be strategically placed within the Rutland business improvement area and added to the Uptown Mural Map. The goals of this Urban Art Initiative are driven towards the beautification of Rutland, encouraging community involvement and neighbourhood pride.

READ MORE: Kelowna artist challenges notion of reality with new exhibit at art gallery

Ali T. Bruce is the first artist participating in this year’s launch of phase two Uptown Mural Project. She will be painting on the North wall of 170 Rutland Road North where Rutland Vapes, Kim’s Hair Studio, Kinara Mortgages and the Living Faith Miracle Centre are located.

Bruce is a visual artist, muralist and tattoo artist living and working in Vancouver. She received a BFA from Emily Carr University and studied Communication Design at BCIT. Bruce has worked with Vans, While Odin Sleeps, the Vancouver Mural Festival, Salmon Arms, Timbre and more.

To see Bruce’s work, visit her website here. Keep up to date with the Uptown Mural Project at uptownmurals.com.

READ MORE: Rutland’s mural project to be cornerstone of new event in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Okanagan trail
Next story
Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Just Posted

Crash at KLO, Richter blocks intersection

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and no injuries have been reported

Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to Kelowna United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund

A three-month-long promotion that saw local liquor stores donate $1 with every wine purchase

More murals coming to Uptown Rutland

URBA is working towards producing four to six additional murals

Migrant workers expatriated after breaching West Kelowna farm’s ‘discriminatory’ policies

Upon their arrival at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries, the workers claim they weren’t allowed to leave

Dangerous fire snuffed at Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents smoking and open fires are not allowed

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Large amount of suspected illicit drugs discovered after vehicle seizure in Trail

A 36-year-old Trail man is facing numerous potential auto theft and drug-related charges

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Charges laid after Columbia Valley woman’s dog dragged by stolen vehicle

Luckily, the dog is expected to fully recover

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Okanagan trail

Rescue crews responded to the incident at BX Ranch dog park Tuesday afternoon

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

Straight from DeHart

New business partners operate Okanagan Beach Club

Most Read