The route between Merritt and West Kelowna is the one B.C Hydro is focusing on for a second electricity transmission line. —Image: contributed

More open house for second electricity transmission line to West Kelowna

B.C. Hydro will update the public May 29-31 at three open house session in Central Okanagan

BC Hydro is planning three open houses in the Central Okanagan later this month to give updates about the new secondary electricity transmission line it is planning to build to deliver power to West Kelowna and Peachland.

Since June 2017, B.C. Hydro has been working on environmental, socio-economic, archaeological, traditional use and engineering studies for a second transmission line and is focusing on a route called Alternative 2 that would connect the substation in Westbank with the Nicola substation near Merritt.

It calles the route the “leading alternative,” and says studies will take place through 2018 to help project planning on that route, including line routing and access.

The three open houses will be held May 29-31 in Kelonwa, West Kelonwa and Peachland to provide an opportunity for the community to reconnect with the project team and learn more about the environmental, archaeological, geotechnical and other studies that are underway.

Another possible scenario is connecting the line with FortisB.C.’s line on the Kelowna side of Okanagan Lake via a connection under the lake.

B.C. Hydro says it expects to have a final decision on which route will be used before the end of the year. The earliest in-service date for the project is 2022 and that will be updated as the project planning progresses.

The public open houses will take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on:

• Tuesday, May 29 at the Kelowna Coast Capri Hotel (1171 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna)

• Wednesday, May 30 at the West Kelowna Westbank Lions Community Centre (2466 Main Street, West Kelowna)

• Thursday, May 31 at the Peachland Community Centre (4450 6th Street, Peachland)

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech
Next story
‘Sex dolls’ help biologist study turtle mating habits

Just Posted

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

More open house for second electricity transmission line to West Kelowna

B.C. Hydro will update the public May 29-31 at three open house session in Central Okanagan

Family raises funds for animal lover’s legacy

The family of Amiee Parks raised $5,000 for the BC SPCA at a Kelowna golf tournament

Kelowna seeking input on future of its ‘Health District’

Area around Kelowna General Hospital to be subject of an open house May 24

Le Dîner en Blanc returns to paint Kelowna white

The secret event has returned once again to the Okanagan

A new cultural vision coming to Penticton

Filmmakers Kate Twa and Ronan Reinart bring their new cultural vision “Tempest” to the Okanagan

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Unfiltered: Strathcona Beer Company Beach days in the forecast

I will qualify that I am not an all-knowing beer expert. In… Continue reading

Free session to explore genetics of Alzheimer’s

Okanagan Clinical Trials is hosting a free community event at the Okanagan College Theatre.

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Osoyoos Lake expected to clear historic 917-foot mark

Officials took questions from residents and updated the community on flooding Tuesday evening

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Most Read