More paramedics, ambulance coming to Central Okanagan

Twenty-two full-time paramedic positions added to BC Ambulance Service

Ambulance services in the Central Okanagan are about to get a manpower and equipment boost.

BC Emergency Health Services has announced the addition of 22 new paramedic positions and an additional ambulance to support the region.

Kelowna will see the addition of 16 new permanent full-time paramedic positions, an additional four paramedics will be added in West Kelowna and two paramedics in Lake Country.

“People want to know their B.C. Ambulance service will be there when they need it,” said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“As the Central Okanagan continues to grow and thrive, these new positions will ensure paramedics can provide emergency care when people need it the most, and improve the health system as a whole.”

As part of the BCEHS Action Plan, Kelowna and surrounding communities were identified as a priority in the ongoing review of where services are most needed to improve patient care.

During the past year, 72 new regular paramedic positions have been created across B.C., in addition to dozens of community paramedic and specialized paramedic positions added since 2017.

“Paramedic services are essential to high-quality emergency care,” said Linda Lupini, executive vice president of BCEHS and Provincial Health Services Authority.

“These additional full-time paramedic positions will enhance the care of patients in Kelowna and surrounding areas.”

Paramedics and the communities they serve benefit from additional full-time jobs with regularly scheduled hours, consistent pay and benefits.

The new paramedic positions will be awarded based on the hiring standards in the CUPE 873 Collective Agreement with BCEHS.

