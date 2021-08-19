A map showing COVID-19 weekly case counts in the B.C. Interior between Aug. 8 and 14. (BCCDC)

A map showing COVID-19 weekly case counts in the B.C. Interior between Aug. 8 and 14. (BCCDC)

More record-breaking weekly COVID-19 numbers for the Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan region contains 25% of B.C.’s cases despite only containing 4% of the population

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting another record-breaking weekly COVID-19 case count for the Central Okanagan.

Over the last four weeks, case counts have increased 600 per cent, rising to 922 between Aug. 8 and 14 from 153 during the week of July 18 to 24. The Central Okanagan now accounts for one-quarter of the province’s COVID cases, despite only containing 4 per cent of its population.

Communities adjacent to the Central Okanagan also saw increases in cases. Vernon reported 109 cases up from 91 the previous period. Enderby reported a raise of 11 to 13 cases while Salmon Arm doubled their case count from 24 to 48.

Penticton went from 19 to 33 cases. Princeton reported just three new cases. Keremeos saw cases increase from 2 to 8 and the South Okanagan reported 11 new cases over the past week.

Kamloops jumped from 121 new cases from 59, and Merritt saw 17 new cases compared to 6 the week before.

Public health restrictions are still in place in the Central Okanagan, including mandatory masking and limitations on gatherings.

READ MORE: Elections Canada working to ensure wildfire evacuees can vote; no vaccines required for poll worker

READ MORE: B.C. reports 553 new COVID cases, 1 death as new outbreak declared at Site C

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Elections Canada working to ensure wildfire evacuees can vote; no vaccines required for poll workers
Next story
B.C. man loses appeal in 1983 conviction for murder of toddler cousin

Just Posted

A map showing COVID-19 weekly case counts in the B.C. Interior between Aug. 8 and 14. (BCCDC)
More record-breaking weekly COVID-19 numbers for the Central Okanagan

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Kelowna RCMP investigating after man found dead at Parkinson Recreation Park

The Mount Law wildfire pictured from Preston Road and Glonrosa Road in West Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Weather conditions preventing Mount Law wildfire growth in West Kelowna

Kelowna’s Jerome Blake won two gold and one silver at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. (Contributed/Canada Games)
‘Bet on yourself, always’: Kelowna’s Jerome Blake reflects on Olympic bronze