More rental towers proposed for tight Kelowna market

Two buildings are planned at the corner of Underhill Street and Baron Road

Conceptual rendering of two rental towers proposed for Underhill Street and Baron Road. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Two more rental towers are being proposed for Kelowna, next to the Costco gas bar, and across from Orchard Park Mall.

Development permits submitted to city hall show 15 and 14-storey buildings, with a total of 258 rental-only units, planned for the corner of Underhill Street and Baron Road.

Two six-storey apartment buildings are currently under construction at that site.

Two rental towers are proposed for Underhill Street and Baron Road. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Approximately 4,500 square feet of commercial and food and beverage space is also part of the proposal.

An amenity deck between the two towers is to be provided on level three, as well as a bocce court and central lawn. Social

spaces include an outdoor kitchen with a covered dining area and a sun deck.

The proposal also includes a remote office work space with desks and wifi connection, and a ‘presentation’ theatre which can also be used for outdoor movies.

